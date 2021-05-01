The IPL 2021 season is on and so is the craze around the game. While the eyes are glued to the leaderboard, and everyone is supporting their state, most recently, a star emerged out of the game. Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar made a thunderous buzz when he not just proved himself in bating, but also proved his skills with the ball. What he is also in the headlines for is calling out Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Harpreet Brar, a young man from Punjab Kings, is four matches old player who is considered to be an all-rounder. Playing his first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has definitely turned heads towards him. And in that case, his social media is also a hotspot, where people have now found him calling out Akshay Kumar for wearing a turban for money. Read on to know everything, and below is what Brar exactly has to say.

A week ago, it happened so, that Harpreet Brar on Instagram had a troll pay visit and also taking a dig. He compared Brar to Akshay Kumar’s character from Singh Is Bliing. A movie that featured the actor as a turban clad Sardar. The troll wrote, “Paaji aap singh is bling ke Akshay Kumar dikhte ho – Brother, you look like Akshay Kumar in the movie Singh is Bliing.”

The comparison did not go well with Harpreet Brar, who while giving it back to the troll, also took a dig at Akshay Kumar. Brar said he does not wear a turban for money. “Paise k liye Turban nhi pehnte hum (We don’t wear turban for money. Emoticon: Folded hands #isupportfarmers),” Harpreet wrote in a tweet where he shared the screenshot of the comment from Instagram.

Paise k liye nhi Turban nhi pehnte hum 🙏🏽 #isupportfarmers pic.twitter.com/lghpeG83wB — Harpreet Brar (@thisisbrar) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Harpreet Brar became a celebrated name as he was honoured the Player Of The Match. He scored a unbeaten 25 in 17 balls and then removed RCB skipper Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell to put the brakes on RCB’s chase.

