Versatility is a virtue every actor tries to attain. Some come out glorious, and many take time. But there is a clan that does it so effortlessly that even the world doesn’t realise they have already shown a range. Anushka Sharma made a big Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. While that did bring her to everyone’s notice, but she bloomed with Band Baja Barat next, and we had a star.

Film after film, whether it was a hit or a flop, Sharma managed to be the talk of the town for her work. Over the years, her career has had a trajectory of its own. From being an actor to a bankable Bollywood star to a producer putting her money in projects that touch her heart, Anushka has come a long way.

Today as Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday, let’s celebrate her versatility, her characters, women she brought alive on the big screen and made us believe she can do that too.

SHASHI KUMARI (PHILLAURI)

It must be about heartbreak, but Phillauri mends it in the end, and it deserves to be on my feel-good movies list. Shashi is a ghost, a ghost that has stayed on a banyan tree for years, but she is still adorable and more fairylike than a ghost. Anushka Sharma brought innocence to the part with all her calibre and made Shashi the most beautiful spirit in films.

MAMTA (SUI DHAAGA: MADE IN INDIA)

This was the biggest challenge Anushka Sharma ever took. A story from the heartland, Sui Dhaga was about hope and finding yourself. Mamta was a housemaker who stood by her family and husband without questioning their decisions. But that didn’t mean she did not have a voice of her own. With the trailer, people were doubtful whether Anushka Sharma will pull off the part, but she did with flying colours.

MEERA (NH10)

NH10 to date happens to be one of the most disturbingly shattering Bollywood films ever made. This was Anushka foraying in production and a brave choice to introduce her production house to the world. Who could have thought a woman who has been the epitome of grace until then, would punch the sh*t out of bad man, and even kill some? Lekin Wo Stree Hai, Wo Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai!

ROSIE NORONHA (BOMBAY VELVET)

Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet must have been criticised a lot at its release by the masses, but very few saw the hard work that went into putting the period drama together. She plays Rosie, a jazz singer who is the trophy for Balraj (Ranbir) and he wants to win it. Rosie becomes the immaculate character, and Anushka Sharma blows life into it. The songs and Anushka lip-synching them is an experience you must have!

RUKHSANA (PARI)

I will be honest in accepting the fact that I never thought Anushka would pull off such a complex character. But she proved me wrong like always and became the possessed woman with the goriest of the gory expressions. Pari is a film you must experience. This also has her as the producer. I guess, I am in love with the actor as a producer too!

