B Praak adds another feather to his cap as the national award winners song Filhall hits 1billion views on YouTube post-Teri Mitti.

Advertisement

Seems like a never-ending success for this music sensation as his song Filhall starring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon is much loved by the fans and how.

Advertisement

Ecstatic with the feat of the song that had been a chart-topper for months since its release and became an epitome of romance has reached new heights with fans going head over heels for the same. ‘Filhall’ was sung by music composer B Praak depicting a romantic relationship between two people. An unforgettable track that rung strings of hearts which made it mark 1 billion views on YouTube.

B Praak took to his social media sharing the news with his fans with a heartfelt thank note that stated, “Yeh Sirf 1Billion Nai Hai Yeh Ek Aisa Safar Hai Zindagi Ka Jo Humari Sabki Mehnat Aap Sabka Pyar Aur Blessings Ne Diya Hai I Love You Guyz For This Thankuu God Blessings #1Billion #filhall ♥️🙏🙏😍😍😃😃🔥🔥”

Meanwhile, author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday announced on Instagram that she along with her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, is donating 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wonderful news- Dr. Drashnika Patel & Dr. Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit,” tweeted Twinkle.

Must Read: Sonu Sood Gets Teary-Eyed On The Sets Of Dance Deewane 3 After Virtually Meeting The Family Of A Woman He Saved From Covid-19

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube