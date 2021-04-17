COVID-19 is the worst thing the human race has witnessed in a long long time. On the positive side, some jaw-dropping innovations have been witnessed amid the crisis. One such is a bio bubble or a bio-secure bubble which has been a topic of discussion due to IPL.

Advertisement

For the unversed, bio bubble is a hosting arrangement for large scale events that usually happens behind closed doors with strict restrictions. This year’s IPL is following the same system for all of its matches.

Advertisement

Just a few days back, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray announced lockdown like restrictions till 30th April. As of now, shoots of all tv shows and films have come to a halt. Biggies like Pathan, Tiger 3 and Vikram Vedha suffering big time. Considering shoots of lots of projects are on hold, film bodies are planning to suggest a bio bubble option to CM if the restrictions extend beyond 1st May.

Ashok Dubey (general secretary of FWICE) said, “If the lockdown extends beyond May 1, we wish to submit a proposal to the CM to allow filmmakers to shoot in a bio-bubble, [along the lines of the IPL]. Some big studios are filming outside Maharashtra; those who cannot do that, wish to follow the IPL format,” as reported by Mid Day.

Some film bodies have already in talks with SenseGiz Technologies, the company which is behind IPL’s bio bubble and is ensuring a safe environment for cricketers. An insider revealed, “Besides accommodating the cast and crew at the same hotel, the safety solutions will include geo-fencing, historic contact tracing, securing real-time data about violations and identifying them through devices on the set and in the hotels.”

Must Read: Dostana 2: After Kartik Aaryan’s Exit, Vicky Kaushal Or Rajkummar Rao To Take Over?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube