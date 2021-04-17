The second wave of COVID-19 has hit India really hard and one never imagined its consequences. Two of the most affected industries due to the pandemic is the Indian film industry and theatres. Now, there’s one bad news surfacing all around which is nothing less than a blow. It’s learnt that KGF Chapter 2 might get postponed from its original date.

Advertisement

In the last few days, n number of releases have announced their postponement with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi being the big one. Also, as per reports, Salman Khan’s Radhe is on its way to shift its release date. Now, seems like KGF is joining the bandwagon.

Advertisement

As per few reports, amid the rise of COVID-19 cases and theatres shut down in several states, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 are discussing the postponement of the release date. Unlike the last part, the scale and budget is much bigger for the film this time. The makers have promoted it as a pan India film, so they want to arrive in grand style. However, an official word is yet to come out.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. As of now, the film is scheduled to release on 16th July 2021.

It’s no secret that post KGF Chapter 1’s success, there’s a huge boost in Yash’s fan following on social media, especially Twitter. On each day, we come across several trends related to the actor KGF making it to the top 10 for no reason. It shows, the actor enjoys a loyal fanbase which is hard to see these days. One such fan recently shared a poster made by himself. The fan-made poster had Yash in a stylish jacket with a scarf covering half of his face. It also featured the title ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and the release date of the film i.e. 16th July 2021.

Must Read: No Free Run Anymore For KGF Chapter 2 Due To Salman Khan’s Radhe?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube