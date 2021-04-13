Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is one unfortunate big-budget movie that is not seeing the light of the day due to the pandemic. The Rohit Shetty directorial was earlier supposed to release in 2020 but got pushed due to the nationwide lockdown. Later, when the makers felt that the pandemic situation is finally under control and they were about to release the movie now in 2021, matters have gone worse again.

All those films that had announced their release dates in theatres have withdrawn from the rat race, and it looks like this Akshay starrer is one of them. In the past, it was said that Rohit is not looking forward to an OTT release, and that is why he does not mind waiting for the right time for a theatre release. But, with the current situation that includes partial lockdown and night curfew, the future of movie theatre releases appears not only bleak but doomed. So are the makers seriously considering an OTT release? Keep reading further to know about it.

According to reports in Spotboye, a source close to the team of Sooryavanshi has revealed that the makers are finally going to end their wait to find a safe window for the release. The source further continues, “If either cinemas don’t open or Corona impact increases manifold ….and audiences are not coming….Or in some states theatres open and in some states they won’t….in those scenarios we will have to explore all options.. Either pure VOD (video on demand) routes. Or TVOD / PPV (pay per view) routes like what the makers of Mulan are planning. Or part theatrical/ part TVOD. Or in some state/ countries theatrical and some state digital….”

“Basically, we will not like to shift release date further….and ideally look for theatrical or any other hybrid measure for the best possible release,” informs the source. So it looks like maybe people in Maharashtra and other stated badly affected by Corona may have to settle with an OTT release of Sooryavanshi.

Will you be excited to watch the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer if it will release on OTT platforms? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

