It isn’t a secret anymore that Netflix’s Delhi Crime has achieved a feat globally and now has international recognition owing to its victory at the International Emmys 2020. With it, Shefali Shah became a celebrated name and is garnering praises for the show till now. The actor joined Koimoi alongside Manav Kaul & Kayoze Irani to promote their new short film Ankahi from Ajeeb Daastaans, and decided to speak about the same.

Crime-investigative show Delhi Crime hit Netflix in 2019 and was a ground-breaking success, both in terms of acting performances and content. Shefali’s Vartika is a character widely popular now. Talking to us exclusively, Shah told us what changed the success of Delhi Crime did for her as a person and as an actor. The Dil Dhadakne Do star has a very interesting reply. Read on to know what she exactly has to say.

Shefali Shah says the global recognition for Delhi Crime has changed nothing in her as a person. As an actor, there is more and interesting work coming her way. And the cherry on the cake is that it has nothing to do with her age. Shah said, “As a person, nothing. As an actor, people are writing roles for me. There are scripts that are coming to have very exciting parts. Directors are trusting me that I might be able to carry, a show or a film or a story and it has nothing to do with my age. That also has to do with the fact that content is the king right now.”

Shefali Shah added, “So, you know creators who are writing different kinds of stories, are telling different kinds of stories. No one is a hero or a heroine, there is no box anymore, everyone is important in their space. Every character is important. So, yeah touch wood I am in a good space, finally getting the work I want to do.”

On this note, her director Kayoze Irani called her, “You are evergreen”. To which Shefali Shah added, “Evergreen? I should have got a lifetime achievement award, I was going to get it 5 years ago.” When said it is good that she didn’t get it, Shah said, “yeah, very soon they will”.

Well, we hope that doesn’t turn out to be true and we keep getting content with the actor in it! Catch the conversation right here:

