Ever since Amazon Prime Video released their espionage action thriller, The Family Man, in September 2019, fans went gaga over it. Ending the web series on a cliff hanger have had it’s die-hard fans eagerly awaiting the premiere of The Family Man 2. While earlier reports stated it would hit the OTT platform in the summer, we now hear a little more precise date.

As per the latest reports online, the Manoj Baypayee thiller series may hit the streaming platform very, very soon. Yup, that’s right, and if the report is accurate, the wait for season two is less than a month away. Read on for more details.

As per a report by FilmiBeat, The Family Man 2 is likely to hit Amazon Prime Video in the month of May. Their report also noted that the makers of the show, Raj and DK, are eager to bring the series to its fans, who are more than excited about it.

Following the controversies that arose post the release of Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav, the government laid down guidelines for the OTT shows. As per reports, owing to this, sources claimed that the makers were planning on reshooting some scenes as well as removing all ‘objectionable’ stuff.

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about the Family Man 2 and revealed that it would release at the peak of summer. He also added that Amazon Prime Video was working on finalizing the release date and its marketing strategy. He was quoted saying that fans “must be assured that The Family Man will come and will come with full festivities. We are very happy with the second season, so much happy that we as a team are restless for Amazon to give the date.”

The Family Man 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead alongside actors Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar from season one. The show will also feature Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas in the upcoming season.

How excited are you for The Family Man 2?

