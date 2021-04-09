Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria on Friday alleged that the poster of Ekta Kapoor‘s upcoming web series “His Storyy” has “ripped off and stolen” the poster concept of his 2015 film “LOEV”.

“Why do people do this? A reputed studio like @altbalaji and @zee5 with all the money and resources in the world embarrassing incredible artists like @instasattu and @crimrinal to post artwork that is just plain ripped off and stolen. The first image is the gorgeous illustrated poster of our film LOEV — painstakingly created over 13 months with so many drafts we lost track. It was conceptualised in partnership with the amazing minds at Pigeon & Co @mouthofpigeon illustrated beautifully by @rohanpore with oversight from @jahanbakshi Just a total labour of love,” Saria wrote on Instagram.

Requesting fans to focus on the comparison, he added: “Swipe right to see the way in which it was ripped off by Balaji and Zee5. Absolutely foolish and unnecessary hatchet job done by their show #HisStoryy We are a small community of artists. Why can’t we lift each other up? Ask for help? I’m so glad they liked our poster. Am so glad Balaji is telling a queer story. Why do this? @ektarkapoor @baljitsinghchaddha @suparnverma @ritzbhatia2019 @thisishowweding @shankar.Charu @rajivkumarofficial @ntnbhatia. Ashamed and angry. So disappointed about the pathetic state of intellectual property rights in our country. We really do need to do better. Please spread the word. Share this post. Tag them and let them know what they have done is not okay. As a producer, I apologise to my artists and team for not being able to protect their work better.”

“His Story” stars Mrinal Dutt and Satyadeep Misra as part of a homosexual love story. “LOEV” was Saria’s debut feature film as a director, starring Dhruv Ganesh and Shiv Panditt.

