It has happened quite often that two actresses end up wearing exact similar outfits. Now, if that happens, comparisons are bound to be made. Well, in a similar turn of events, we came across two popular television actresses wearing the same outfit. These actresses are a part of TV’s most-loved shows Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The ladies we are talking about here are Sunayana Fozdar and Pooja Banerjee.

Sunayana plays Anjali Bhabhi’s role in the popular Sab TV sitcom, and Pooja portrays Rhea Mehra’s character in Zee TV’s top show. Although their on-screen characters are very different, their real-life fashion sense is quite similar and great, we must say! Honestly, I am really confused as to who carried this dress better? So I drop the ball in your court and leave it up to you guys to decide. But first, have a look at both the pictures.

Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her on-screen character has that Indian touch. But, contrary to her reel life image, the diva took our breaths away in this checkered blazer dress. Have a look at the picture below:

Sunayana Fozdar looked simple and cute in this blue and white checkered co-ord set. She kept her makeup minimalistic. With shimmery eye shadow, kohl, and pink lipstick, her face glistened under the sun. Also, the golden hoops complimented her look.

Talking about Pooja Banerjee, her on-screen character in Kumkum Bhagya, too, is very stylish. So this look does not come as a surprise. But we have to admit that the actress looked flawless in this checkered blazer dress. Posing stylishly, she stood tall in the picture, and I bet you cannot take your eyes away from her. Have a look at her picture:

So, could you decide who wore this blazer dress better? Sunayana Fozdar or Pooja Banerjee? Vote now!

Polls Who Is The Boss-Babe Of Blazer Dresses? Sunayana Fozdar

Pooja Banerjee View Results Loading ... Loading ...

