“I have always been a fan of the intricate designs of Chikankari and so, I bought something for everyone in my family,” reveals Kumkum Bhagya's Pooja Banerjee

Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favourite courtesy its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). After the lockdown rules were relaxed, the show returned with fresh twists, giving the audience something exciting to look forward to. In fact, the show saw the new entry of Pooja Banerjee as Rhea and she has been creating a lot of drama, especially in Ranbir, Prachi, Abhi and Pragya’s life.

Advertisement

While she continues to bring out fresh twists and turns in Kumkum Bhagya, looks like our very own Rhea had a sweet surprise for her real family.

Pooja Banerjee had recently travelled to Lucknow for visiting her sister-in-law. During her visit to the city of Nawabs, Pooja was enchanted with the beautiful Chikankari work, which is popular in the region, and she bought some special gifts for her family from Lucknow, leaving them all surprised.

Advertisement

As Pooja Banerjee mentioned, “I was travelling to another state after quite a long and while the travel phase seemed very dull, I had a great time in Lucknow. I visited my niece and sister-in-law, and we all had a small get together. I also went around Lucknow and shopped a lot too. The markets in the city of Nawabs got me engrossed as the lovely and beautiful art of Chikankari caught my eye. I have always been a fan of the intricate designs of Chikankari work and I bought something for everyone close to me. I bought several dresses and kurtas for myself as well as for my mother, my niece and a couple of my close family members and friends. They were extremely surprised, and they didn’t expect it at all. It was lovely seeing their excited reactions and their compliments really flattered me.”

While Pooja will bring in the New Year with her family and friends, 2021 will see fresh twists in Kumkum Bhagya with Abhi all set to get married to Meera. Will Abhi – Pragya’s relationship finally come to an end? Or will we witness a new twist?

Anyway, what do you think about this sweet gesture of Pooja Banerjee? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

To know more tune in to Kumkum Bhagya, every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV

Must Read: When Rakhi Sawant Opened Up About Her Nose & B**b Job: “Many Producers Saw Me In A Bad Light..” – Past Tense(d)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube