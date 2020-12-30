Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has made a special place amongst its target audience. Thanks to its unique characters, the show enjoys a cult following. One such character is of Angoori Bhabi, which was earlier played by Shilpa Shinde. After her exit, Shubhangi Atre joined the cast.

No doubt, Shilpa was good in her stint but Shubhangi too managed to fill in the shoes quite well. Initially, the latter suffered severe criticism and comparisons were made between her and Shilpa’s portrayal of Angoori. But eventually, everything got back on track.

Back in 2016, after quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Shilpa Shinde had a chat with Telly Chakkar. She expressed her views on Shubhangi Atre’s performance. She said, “She is a good copy cat. I have seen her on the show. You can make someone look and dress like Angoori, but it’s not easy to act like Angoori. She is a good actress and will definitely do well in her career if she stops imitating and does something original.”

Speaking on conflicts with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain makers, Shilpa Shinde said, “Kya maanga tha maine (what did I ask for?) I worked hard for the show and my character became popular. Apni aukat dekh ke hi per-day maanga tha maine (I asked for the raise on the basis of my worth). What’s wrong in that? It was such a small issue which could have been sorted out, but they blew it out of proportion.”

Replying to Shilpa‘s copy cat remark, Shubhangi Atre responded with a subtle answer.

While talking to Times Of India, she said, “There was never a question of copying anyone. I was not playing Shubhangi Atre or Shilpa Shinde on-screen. I was essaying a character and it was written by a writer. I was enacting the lines, the mannerism that was told to me. Angoori was a character. When Shilpa played the role Angoori used to speak in Bhojpuri and spoke wrong English and that continued even when I stepped into the role, it will not change, it cannot as we both were playing Angoori on-screen. I was not copying Shilpa Shinde. I made sure that there is originality in the role when I portray it and everyone can see it.”

