A lot has been speculated ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the airport. The couple jetted away for New Year’s celebration but with a twist. This time, it was Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor and family accompanying them. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were in Ranthambore too. We’ve exclusively got some clarity now!

To begin with, a while ago Randhir Kapoor clarified that it is just a family vacation. Had there been an engagement ceremony, it was obvious for Kareena Kapoor Khan and the clan to join the celebrations! But what remains a mystery is what Deepika and Ranveer were doing there with the Kapoor family?

Koimoi exclusively hears from a little birdie close to the actors that all of it is just a mere coincidence. With coronavirus pandemic restricting travelling, it just happened that Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor planned the same location. So, they planned to catch up and hence, the pictures!

But what is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exactly doing there? “Ranbir and Alia along with family are staying at a famous wildlife sanctuary. It just happened that DeepVeer chose the same location. However, them bumping into each other wasn’t planned and it just happened. Kapoor family is enjoying their time amidst nature and RaLia is expected to stay there till 3rd or 4th January,” reveals a source close to the development.

Well, that does explain things now. Given that both the B’Town couples are so private about their respective lives, all of it seemed a little unusual to fans earlier. Didn’t it?

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be next seen together in Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be seen in ’83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and revolves around the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory of India.

