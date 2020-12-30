From 2020 Holi release to (perceived) arrival on the weekend of Republic Day 2021, that’s how the journey has been for much anticipated Sooryavanshi, which was the last biggie for which the promo was unveiled. Ever since then a lot has changed. A few days back there was also buzz in the trade circles that Reliance has shortlisted the film’s release date for Friday, 22nd January, so that it could make the best use of the extended weekend due to 26th January falling on Tuesday.

So is the film indeed releasing theatrically on this date?

“No”, comes a prompt response from our highly placed source attached to the film, “These are all rumours and hearsay. We have no plans to bring Sooryavanshi in January.”

However, the holiday period does sound quite lucrative and there is no competition either.

“Well, the reason is only one, and that’s Covid situation,” the source continues, “Sooryavanshi is a biggie. You can’t release at a 50% occupancy. Agreed that vaccination drive will begin by then but still these are early days.”

The new virus strain found in UK has had a role to play as well in the decision making.

“Absolutely,” the source adds, “Sooryavanshi needs to release globally as well to gain maximum returns. You can’t have a fractured release in some parts of the world with so much uncertainty too.”

Does that mean that the film could well be opting for straight-to-digital arrival?

“No plans for that either,” comes an immediate response, “We have waited so long, we can wait for more as well. Audience curiosity is pretty much out there even after a year. Whenever Sooryavanshi will arrive, it would be with a bang.”

Always good to hear that, considering the fact that Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty combo should be lethal. With Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh joining the show as well, this cop universe drama Sooryavanshi deserves a big screen dekko, how much longer wait that it may warrant.

