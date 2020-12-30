Sanjay Dutt has set an example by bouncing back to work post recovering from the life-threatening disease. It was said that the team KGF Chapter 2, which Sanjay joined first was planning to simplify the action sequences that involved the actor. But turns out Dutt doesn’t want the product to suffer the consequences of his ailment. As per the latest buzz, Dutt has requested the makers to not insult him by simplifying his stunts. Below is what exactly happened on the ground zero. Read to know.

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the centre of it all is one of the most anticipated pan India project and rightly so. The film stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera. The first look posters of him have already created a stir. Dutt joined the team a month or so back to resume work on his part which was halted due to his treatment for lung cancer. It was being said that Yash himself was looking after the modification of the action sequence so it doesn’t become a problem for the veteran actor.

Now as per a Bollywood Hungama reports, Sanjay Dutt has himself stepped ahead and stopped all modifications. He wants to do the action sequences as they were written initially and not make a single change. The actor feels it is an insult to him if they cheat and change things for him.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt, a source present on the sets of KGF Chapter 2 said, “Our main concern was Mr. Dutt’s health. We wanted him to work in a safe and comfortable atmosphere. Yash and director Prashanth Neel suggested that Mr. Dutt’s stunts should be simplified. But he wouldn’t hear of it. ‘Don’t insult me by suggesting that I’m not capable of doing the action scenes. I will do them exactly the way they were written, no compromise, no cheating’ He proceeded to do the stunts all by himself, even the more dangerous ones he refused a body double. And he did them perfectly.”

“Yash Sir suggested that Dutt Saab’s place be freed of dust and sanitized properly before every shot. But Dutt Saab refused. He said, ‘How will it look on the screen if my shots are cleaned out? The audience is too clever. They can make out the tampering,” added the source.

The first entry to the world of KGF Chapter 2 is set to happen on January 8, which is also Yash’s birthday.

