Without a single doubt, KGF Chapter 2 is amongst the highly anticipated films of India. Originally a Kannada film, the action thriller is witnessing a huge demand for its other versions too. It has a leading face of Sandalwood superstar Yash, who has created his PAN India appeal with franchise’s first part.

Back in 2018, KGF Chapter 1 clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and emerged as a surprise Hit. More importantly, it caused a severe dent in Zero’s business and since then, the 34-year-old Sandalwood actor has been considered as a solid force. In fact, he has garnered his loyal fan base across the nation which calls him ‘Rocky Bhai’.

The first part won hearts with its massy content and with ever-increasing fandom of Yash, the expectations are high from KGF Chapter 2. Additional buzz has been created due to Sanjay Dutt’s inclusion as Adheera. As of now, the film has ticks in all of the boxes. But we have a question in mind, will Yash be able to join the league of Prabhas and Rajinikanth and become a third down-south actor to cross 100 crore mark with Hindi version?

As of now, Prabhas has three films that crossed a 100 crore mark- Baahubali: The Beginning (120 crores), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511.30 crores) and Saaho (149 crores). Rajinikanth has only a single film, 2.0 achieving this feat by making 188 crores with Hindi version.

Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 had made 43.93 crores at the box office back in 2018. And now, with so much of buzz and craze in the air, looks like KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) will cross 100 crore mark like a cakewalk. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the film manages to bring in some mind-boggling numbers. But these all are our assumptions! Let us know what do you think by casting your opinion through a vote.

Meanwhile, the film is helmed by Prashanth Neel which also features Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. Just a few days back, the final schedule of the film was wrapped up.

