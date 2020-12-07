KGF: Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel Teases 'Rocky VS Adheera' Climax Vibes In This BTS Photo

One of the most-awaited films of 2021 is Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Posters of the film have been released and the characters look quite intriguing as well. As fans are eagerly waiting for the film to be released, director Prashanth Neel shared a picture from the set.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel took to Twitter on Monday and teased fans with a picture from the sets. He wrote that they’re now filming an action sequence featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt. He also revealed that popular stunt choreographer duo Anbu-Arivu has been roped in for the action sequence of KGF: Chapter 2.

Advertisement

Prashanth Tweeted, “Climax it is! Rocky Adheera With the deadly fight masters Anb-Ariv. #KGFCHAPTER2 (sic).” Take a look at the picture below:

Climax it is !!!!

Rocky ⚔ Adheera

With the deadly fight masters anbariv…..#KGFCHAPTER2 pic.twitter.com/QiltJiGQgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 7, 2020

As per previous reports, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of the prime antagonist Adheera, which is inspired by The Vikings. With KGF: Chapter 2, Dutt will be making his debut in the south industry.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have assured that the film’s teaser will be released on January 8, which is actor Yash’s birthday. Karthik Gowda, the film’s executive producer, confirmed the release date of the teaser last week when a fan asked him that when they can expect the new teaser since it has been more three years since the release of the first KGF teaser, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Gowda replied: “It will be out on his birthday. It will be on a different level (sic).”

Initially, the film was supposed to be released this year. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of the film was delayed. The filming of the KGF: Chapter 2 resumed in August.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 will also star Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. After wrapping up the film, director Prashant Neel will be working with Baahubali star Prabhas on Salaar. The film is reported to be released in five languages and it will mark Prashanth’s entry in Bollywood.

Must Read: Shirin Sewani Looks Like A Royal In A Golden Saree For Her Court Marriage To Udayan Sachan – Pics Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube