Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh make their first appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show since their marriage. The two indulged in PDA and the host Kapil Sharma couldn’t stop teasing them. Read on to know happened on the show.

Superstar singer Neha and Rohanpreet have been in the headlines ever since their song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ popped on the internet. Fans have been completely in awe of their chemistry and cute PDA on social media. Giving a sneak-peak into their love story, the duo went candid with host and comedian Kapil Sharma.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh graced the show twinning in blue and white outfits. While the singer appeared in a white top and blue denim, her husband appeared a blue shirt and blue pant with a white t-shirt underneath. He made an applaud-worthy entry on “Tenu Leke Main Jawanga” song.

Neha and Rohan were also seen expressing their love for each other on the show. Host Kapil Sharma was also seen pulling their leg and complimented Neha by saying he thought she would not be able to find someone cuter than him.

On The Kapil Sharma show, Neha Kakkar also revealed how they first met in Chandigarh in August. She also pointed out that her husband remembers everything from the first time they met. He said that both met for a music video and the song was written and composed by Neha.

Rohanpreet Singh also admitted that his life has been changed after meeting Neha, who also revealed about his personality. She said that she fell in love with him after noticing his adorable behaviour on the sets. Calling him a beautiful human being, she also revealed that Rohan asked for her Snapchat ID.

Dilbar singer also talked about who proposed for marriage. Recalling the incident, she said initially Rohanpreet didn’t want to get married since was just 25. However, later one fine day, Rohan told her, ‘I can’t live without you, let’s get married.’ She even joked about the incident and said Rohan was drunk, which led her to think that he might forget the next day.

However, later when Neha went to Chandigarh for a shoot, Rohanpreet Singh appeared to her hotel room and reminded her of his proposal the previous night. The duo also revealed that their parents had no objection to their marriage.

