Ongoing farmers’ protest is creating a wave of reactions all across the country. The protest is taking place over the issues in The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill. As expected, there are different views on the bill. Some are calling it a progressive one, the other section is calling it a smooth way for corruption. Amidst all, Sunny Deol recently shared his thoughts on the entire matter and now, is facing flak of netizens.

For the unversed, Sunny is an elected Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur constituency. He belongs to BJP. Recently, he took to Facebook to share a long post on the ongoing farmers’ protest. Through it, he shared that it’s the matter of their government and farmers. Many netizens found his post to be a diplomatic one with no strong or clear viewpoint.

Sunny Deol wrote, “I am pleading the whole world that this is a matter of the farmer and our government. No one should come between it, because both will negotiate and find a solution. I know many people want to take advantage of it and those people are creating obstacles. They are not thinking about the farmers at all, they may have his own selfishness.

Deep Sidhu, who was with me at the time of the election, is not with me for a long time, whatever he is saying and doing is doing it as per his wish, I have nothing to do with any of his activities. I am with my party and the farmers and will always be with the farmers. Our government has always thought about the welfare of the farmers and I am sure that the government will come to the right conclusion after talking with them.”

Sunny Deol shared the same post even on his Twitter page and is fetching negative reactions ever since.

One user replied, “Take a fucking side..Don’t be a dual-faced snake. Idk how we chose these FAKE A** B*TCHES as our leaders#ISTANDWITHFARMER #SunnyDeol.” Another user wrote, “When Sunny Deol says, I stand with both BJP and the farmers. Am reminded of this bookstore in India.” The tweet had a picture of Anne Frank’s book and Hitler’s autobiography kept side by side.

Check out some of the reactions:

