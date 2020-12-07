Manoj Bajpayee and his The Family Man is one of the most popular Indian web series ever. Apart from being critically acclaimed, the something that made the series a household name was its relatability factor. Apart from giving too much of stress on going out of the box, the makers, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK kept it simple and hit the ball out of the park.

The series recently won big in Mid-day and Radio City Hitlist Web Awards. After being honoured, the directorial duo shared their thought behind the thriller and what they actually wanted to serve people. They didn’t want to be fancy with their plot or execution, which is the very factor that worked in their favour.

Speaking on creating Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man, one half of Raj and DK, Raj Nidimoru said, “We didn’t want to give him (Manoj) cool gadgets or slow-motion action sequences. Our spy had to be from Chembur, eating vada pav, riding a scooter, and asking his boss for a raise. Srikant’s (Bajpayee’s character) middle-class values are the charm of the show. On paper, this man has a cool job, but in the end, it’s a government job. So, we went with the idea of treating James Bond like a government employee. We developed the script for one-and-a-half years with Suman Kumar. Sumit Arora added his funny zest to the dialogues,” as per Mid-day.

Speaking on The Family Man, Krishna DK too shared his thoughts by quoting, “Here, the villains too have back-stories. Usually, shows about counter-terrorism are grim and gritty. But we treated some sequences with humour, which made it unique and palatable to a large section of the audience. We had no prior experience in making a series, nor did we know how to crack long-format storytelling. The reach and feedback have been overwhelming.”

The series revolves around a seemingly simple middle-class man (Manoj Bajpayee) who actually works for a particular cell of the National Investigation Agency. The story tracks his life as he tries to protect the nation and balance his family life, along with his struggles due to the low-paying nature of the job.

