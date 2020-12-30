Actress Disha Patani lives out her Aquaman fantasy in a new picture she posted on Instagram, where she looks stunning in a yellow bikini.

Advertisement

In the image, Disha stands on a surfboard in the middle of a water body holding a long wooden stick.

Advertisement

“Aquaman feels,” Disha Patani wrote alongside the image.

Check out the post shared by Disha Patani below:

The actress is currently in the Maldives with beau Tiger Shroff. She has been glimpses of the same on her social media platforms. This remains yet another celebrity New Year’s getaway after Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday amongst others.

Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudheva. Recent rumours suggest that the makers have sold theatrical and satellite rights of the film to Zee Studios. While everything was earlier being planned with YRF, the big move with Zee is worth a whopping 230 crores.

She also has the starring role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta’s life. Disha will also be seen in “Malang 2”

Must Read: ‘Poolside Babe’ Malaika Arora Oozes Oomph Amidst The Cold Waves!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube