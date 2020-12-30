Malaika Arora seems a person from a parallel universe. Just look at her! She is 47 years old and doesn’t look like a day more than 20. True fashionista and a fitness freak, the actress is always a visual treat.

Be it traditional attire or gym wear, the actress never fails to make us fall head over heels. The diva raises temperature every single time she takes to Instagram. Recently, she shared her pic from a poolside and it just skipped our heartbeat.

Malaika Arora shared a pic in monokini and posed along the poolside. She donned aviator sunglasses and looked as hot as ever. She captioned the pic as “Home away from home @azarabeachhouse ……bliss n tranquillity, ”the perfect getaway home”. Jus too stunning.” Expectedly, as soon as the pic was uploaded, fans took to comment section and poured fire and heart emojis.

Take a look at the post by Malaika Arora below:

Meanwhile, in one of our previous articles, we walked down the memory lane when Malaika spoke about her divorce with Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was back in 2019 when she had graced Kareena’s radio show, What Women Want. Their she spoke candidly about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan. “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things,” she said.

Malaika Arora further added, “We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us.”

