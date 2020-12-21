Dancing diva Malaika Arora has posted a stunning picture dressed in an all-white ensemble and asked everyone to smile and be happy.

Malaika posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen wearing a white plunged neckline halter blouse paired with a white skirt. She completed her look with chunky gold earrings and minimum make-up.

In the image, Malaika Arora is seen looking away from the camera and wrote “Hello Sunday …..jus smile n be happy” as the caption.

Recently, Malaika Arora and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were shooting for their next film, “Bhoot Police”, a horror-comedy.

Malaika posted a lot of images from the scenic hill town during her Dharamshala trip.

Did y’all like diva’s picture? Tell us in the comments below.

