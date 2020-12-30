SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films across the country right now and rightly so. The diverse cast and Rajamouli’s grandeur is definitely something to look for. But seems like the roadblock doesn’t seem to end for the team. Recently we heard how actor Ram Charan who plays one of the leads tested positive of the Novel Coronavirus. The latest update says that the film is facing one more blow as the makers have decided to shift their Sankranthi 2021 release date. Read on to know more on the same.

Yes, you heard that right. RRR that was speculatively scheduled for a Sankranthi release has been reportedly postponed to a date much later the same year. The film stars Ram, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others in pivotal parts and is set on a huge scale. The team already has face a big roadblock with the pandemic, and now Charan testing positive for the virus.

As per the latest reports, team RRR now plans to meet their fans on Dusshera 2021 and not On Sankranthi. It is said that Rajamouli and the team need more time to wrap up the magnum opus. The makers plan to finish the shoot by March is when they will announce the release date of the film. Post March, the remaining time till November will be utilised for post-production.

As per the same report, Alia Bhatt who recently joined team RRR and Jr NTR has both taken breaks from shooting to spend the New Year with their respective families. Talking about the Dusshera release, it is surely a big day and may bring a hefty Box Office collection to the makers’ kitty. Plus it a year away from now, which also means the Covid-19 scare may have subsided by then.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is about two legendary freedom fighters-Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film has created a huge stir with first looks and fans are waiting.

