While Bollywood producers are still not daring to release their films in cinemas, the filmmakers Down South have taken a successful step with Solo Brathuke So Better. The Telugu political drama starring Sai Dharam Tej & Nabha Natesh in lead released in cinemas on Dec 25 and has given the trade a hope.

Despite the clash with Hollywood biggie Wonder Woman 1984 and getting a relatively lesser release, Solo Brathuke So Better did better. The great news is that it has been 4 days since the release of the film and it has crossed 10 crores mark. Something which no Indian film has been able to do post lockdown.

As per boxofficeindia.com, Solo Brathuke So Better did a business of 3.75 crores on its opening day. It added another 2.75 crores on Saturday followed by 2.25 crores on Sunday. The collections on Monday were stable as the film added 1.50 crores taking the total to 10.25 crores.

The 4 days total is better than the combined lifetime total of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari & Indoo Ki Jawani (Bollywood releases post lockdown). This is a major hint that even Hindi filmmakers should bring at least medium budget films to cinemas because the audience is waiting for good options.

Before the release of Solo Brathuke So Better, several South superstars took to Twitter and shared their excitement for the film.

Ram Charan Teja wrote, “Good to have the full theatrical experience back !!! All the best @IamSaiDharamTej, Prasad garu and the whole team of #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for the release tomorrow. Let’s support the revival of our theatrical eco system.”

SS Rajamouli tweeted, “The REAL cinema experience is back with a new normal!! There couldn’t be a happier news for all movie lovers…

Kudos to Prasad garu, @IamSaiDharamTej for bringing their #SoloBrathukeSoBetter as the first big release after the reopening of theatres. Best wishes to the team.:)”

Mahesh Babu also tweeted, “Sending my best wishes to team #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for its release this Christmas. First film hitting the big screen during the pandemic…a milestone in itself All the best to @IamSaiDharamTej and the entire team @MusicThaman @SVCCofficial @subbucinema @NabhaNatesh”

