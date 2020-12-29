While we all were expected about the political aspirations of Rajinikanth, the superstar has taken to Twitter and revealed that he would not be entering politics via a three-page long statement. The statement reads that he was ready to sacrifice his own life for the people. Admitting that his decision would affect his followers, he decided to take a step back. The actor, however, confirmed that he would serve people by all means without entering politics. Read the full scoop to know more.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth’s health went for a toll when he was observing self-quarantine after four crew members from his upcoming film Annaatthe tested positive for COVID 19. The superstar was admitted to the hospital last week after he had blood pressure fluctuations. He was receiving treatment in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad for about three days.

A day after being discharged from the hospital Rajinikanth shared the statement on social media. The statement reads, “People will have opinions on my decision to not enter politics. But I don’t want to make my followers scapegoat for people’s opinions. I request my followers and Rajini Makkal Mandram members to forgive me, as they will be disappointed. All the efforts that my followers took in the three years, even during the pandemic will not be wasted. Rajini Makkal Mandram will function as always. I will serve my people without entering politics and stand up for them if any unjust is done”.

Rajinikanth, who set up the Rajini Makkal Mandram two years ago, was set to announce a date for the launch of his political party on December 31. The launch was tentatively scheduled for January, five months before the state elections in Tamil Nadu. But now, the superstar has changed his mind.

Well, what do you have to say about Rajinikanth’s decision? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite celebrities.

