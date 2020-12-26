Actor Anil Nedumangad, who primarily appears in Malayalam films, has passed away after getting drowned near the Malankara dam site Friday evening. He is best known for his role as a police officer in the critically acclaimed “Ayyappannum Koshiyum“.

Advertisement

The late actor has appeared in nearly 20 films in Malayalam cinema, including films like Pavada, Kammatti Paadam, Kismath, and Parole. Reportedly, his last film was Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, which was released in February. He began his career as an anchor in Malayalam television channels before becoming an actor.

Advertisement

According to news agency PTI report, Anil Nedumangad allegedly drowned while bathing near the Malankara dam site Friday evening. He was in Thodupuzha filming for his new movie “Peace” starring Joju George. The 48-year-old actor along with friends had gone to bathe during a break when the mishap occurred.

The alleged incident occurred in the evening, at around 5.30 pm. His body was recovered after a search of 30 minutes.

After the news of Anil Nedumangad’s death broke, actor Prithviraj also took to twitter to express his sadness. He wrote, “Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta.”

Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta. 💔 pic.twitter.com/B6hOHGffkA — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 25, 2020

Leading actor from Malayalam cinema Dulquer Salmaan took to social media to mourn the death of Anil. Salmaan wrote, “Heart hurts. Can’t make sense of this. RIP Anil etta. Prayers and strength to your family.”

Meanwhile, Anil Nedumangad six months ago penned a touching Facebook post about Ayyappannum Koshiyum director K R Sachidanandan (Sachi), who passed away on 18 June 2020 following a cardiac arrest at Jubilee Mission Hospital, Thrissur. Reports claim that the director succumbed to cardiac arrest due to the complications following the hip replacement surgery done at MaxCare Hospital, Vadakkanchery, Thrissur, a few days before his death.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor As Iron Man? Actor Reveals How He’d Make It Different From Robert Downey Jr!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube