Akshay Kumar is on a roll! The actor is taking up and completing his projects at a lightning speed. It’s now such that, within every one week or two, we are hearing about Khiladi signing a new project. Reportedly, the 53-years-old actor was in talks for the biopic of King Suheldev. Now, there’s a major update coming on it.

Advertisement

Earlier, it was learnt that Ajay Devgn was the first one to be approached for the biopic. In fact, the film was supposed to be the second part of the franchise on heroic personalities, post Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. But due to some unknown reason, the Singham actor took a step back.

Advertisement

Post Ajay Devgn’s rejection, the script went to Akshay Kumar and now, as per Bollywood Hungama, he too has taken a back seat. The reason is said to be his tight schedule. “Ashwin flew down to Delhi in the first week of December to meet Akshay Kumar and had a detailed talk about his plans to make this film on a humongous scale. However, eventually, the actor felt that the script needed a lot of rework,” the source quotes.

The source further added by saying, “After having discussions with Ashwin, Akshay Kumar decided to take a backseat from the film as he was not on the same page with the stakeholders creatively. Apart from that, even dates were an issue as Akshay is blocked for the next 2 years and Ashwin and co were looking to start the film sometime next year, demanding over 70 days from Akshay. It was almost impossible for Akshay to accommodate the film in his jam-packed schedule.”

Well, let’s see who joins the project to play legendary Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently occupied with Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He also has an interesting line up in the form of Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj.

Recently, the news regarding Hera Pheri 3‘s delay came to the lights and Akshay is learnt to be the focal point of it. If reports are to believed, the actor had demanded 70% profit sharing, which wasn’t accepted by producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

Must Read: Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan On Father Saif Ali Khan Spending More Time With Taimur: “Beti Toh Mai Unki Fir Bhi Hu…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube