Anurag Basu is known for his eccentric way of creating films. There have been many actors who have spoken about his spontaneous way of improving scripts. However, things went totally upside down with Jagga Jasoos. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor as the actor and producer, Katrina Kaif as the female lead. It was also supposed to star Govinda but that ended up in a controversy in itself!

It was back in 2017 when the veteran actor addressed the matter and blasted Anurag Basu on Twitter. Govinda wrote, “I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it’s completely his call. There were various negative stories and negative articles only for Govinda and that’s how the film was remembered for three years. I was unwell and on drips but still, I travelled to South Africa and did my shoot. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount, made no contracts. I gave full respect to Kapoor family. I did the film because he is my senior’s son. I was told I will get the script.”

1/5 I gave full respect to Kapoor family i did the film because he is my seniors son I was told I will get the script. — Govinda (@govindaahuja21) July 7, 2017

Now, Anurag Basu is finally opening up about the controversial decision he made for Jagga Jasoos. The director confessed that the script was half-baked and decisions were taken in a hassle. Ranbir Kapoor too was working on as many as 4 films at that time.

In a conversation with mid-day, Anurag Basu said, “Govinda ji did come with us. With such delays already with the shoot, [there was confusion] if Govindaji is coming on the set, or is he cancelling the flight, or is he taking the fight, or are we cancelling shoot? It was so unpredictable. I couldn’t have taken that stress, yaar. We were shooting outdoor in South Africa, everything was lined up. I just had to (let go of him)”

Jagga Jasoos did eventually turn out to be a box office dud. It was one of those complicated films that did not hold the mass appeal. Although, that remains debatable and many have only good things to say about the Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer too!

As per reports, Jagga Jasoos was made on a budget of 130 crores but earned only 53.38 crores as its lifetime collection!

