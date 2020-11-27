Anurag Basu’s Ludo released a few days ago on Netflix. The film has a talented ensemble cast – Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney. The film received great reviews from the critics and movie lovers too. But now, #Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu
A few days after its release, it looks like some people have taken offence. Many people are not happy with a Ramayan play from the film. In the play, Rajkummar Rao plays
Shurpanakha. It’s the scene where the actor who plays Laxman chops off Rao’s nose in the scene. However, the actor ends up hurting his nose for real. This angers Rajkummar’s character Aalu who starts abusing. There’s another scene featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Varma where three godly figures are shown. People think that’s an insult too.
Due to this scene, a lot of people have got offended. They are of the opinion that Anurag Basu has insulted Hinduism in his film Ludo. One person tweeted, “#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu
@basuanurag
‘s film ‘Ludo’ has also taken full care of how to humiliate Hindus and hurt their feelings. Earlier web series based on Rabindranath Tagore’s story Kabuliwala
@MIB_India @HinduJagrutiOrg @SG_HJS”
“#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu
Jago hindu jago!!
Oppose film & save dharm!
Now you not oppose future may come more series like film!
Are you ready to boycott this ‘Ludo’ film?
Yes then retweet to support Thumbs up @Np_Hjs @vinayvinayaka85 @jrmpoojary”, wrote another Twitter user.
Another person tweeted, “Use of Abusive Language while showing a scene from Ramayan..! Rajkumar Rao who is playing Surkpnakha is seen abusing in scene..!
This is defaming of Holy Scripture Ramayan..!
@Av_ADH
#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu #Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu”
Take a look at some tweets below:
#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu@basuanurag‘s film ‘Ludo’ has also taken full care of how to humiliate Hindus and hurt their feelings. Earlier web series based on Rabindranath Tagore’s story Kabuliwala@MIB_India@HinduJagrutiOrg @SG_HJS pic.twitter.com/F4QKPlIeKM
— Priyanka Lone (@LonePriyanka) November 27, 2020
Jago hindu jago!!
Oppose film & save dharm!
Now you not oppose future may come more series like film!
Are you ready to boycott this ‘Ludo’ film?
Yes then retweet to support 👍@Np_Hjs @vinayvinayaka85@jrmpoojary pic.twitter.com/EFgL9qf2qx
— ramya vinay🚩 (@Ramyavinayaka) November 27, 2020
Use of Abusive Language while showing a scene from Ramayan..!
Rajkumar Rao who is playing Surkpnakha is seen abusing in scene..!
This is defaming of Holy Scripture Ramayan..!@Av_ADH#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu pic.twitter.com/uRME2SLaeG#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu
— Hema Manju (@HemaManju7) November 27, 2020
Would it be inappropriate for Hindus to think that their patience & tolerance is taken for granted when their religious sentiments are being hurt daily@MIB_India please take cognizance & take action against @basuanurag
ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/16iC3sA0tz
— Swapna (@Swapna25March) November 27, 2020
In @basuanurag ‘s film, Lord Shankar and Mahakali are shown pushing a car.
Hinduism has been insulted in this entire movie. Is Bollywood using freedom of speech in this way ?
Also, how long has it been on @netflix ?#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu@kamath26 @vk_101 pic.twitter.com/OWNgxRAVLd
— Swapna (@Swapna25March) November 27, 2020
Dear Hindu Brothers and Sisters, raise your voice against #Bollywood
It seems huge fund is flowing to them to hurt @hindus sentiments. Bollywood ready to publish this type of Hindu hurting films free also in @netflix #bannetflixinindia pic.twitter.com/aeOf0aORof
— Nithyananda Kamath (@kamath121070) November 27, 2020
By the name #Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu is #Hindu , but asa director all the file he does is anti-hindu?? If he respect our culture he would have not done this kind of screen. @basuanurag ask sorry for such kind of movies…and insulting #Hindu sentiments pic.twitter.com/NeRclZTVmq
— Kavita Mallagoudar (@sadhakikvt) November 27, 2020
The makers of the show inserted it on their own. There does not appear to be any justification for force-fitting such a narrative into the adaptation of the story, apart from petty political agenda.
— Vimala (@Vimala99230521) November 27, 2020
So far, Anurag Basu and any actor from the film have not reacted to this negative trend.
What do you have to say about this negative trend? Do you really think Ludo has hurt anyone’s sentiments? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
