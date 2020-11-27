Anurag Basu’s Ludo released a few days ago on Netflix. The film has a talented ensemble cast – Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney. The film received great reviews from the critics and movie lovers too. But now, #Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu

A few days after its release, it looks like some people have taken offence. Many people are not happy with a Ramayan play from the film. In the play, Rajkummar Rao plays

Shurpanakha. It’s the scene where the actor who plays Laxman chops off Rao’s nose in the scene. However, the actor ends up hurting his nose for real. This angers Rajkummar’s character Aalu who starts abusing. There’s another scene featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Varma where three godly figures are shown. People think that’s an insult too.

Due to this scene, a lot of people have got offended. They are of the opinion that Anurag Basu has insulted Hinduism in his film Ludo. One person tweeted, “#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu

@basuanurag

‘s film ‘Ludo’ has also taken full care of how to humiliate Hindus and hurt their feelings. Earlier web series based on Rabindranath Tagore’s story Kabuliwala

@MIB_India @HinduJagrutiOrg @SG_HJS”

“#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu

Jago hindu jago!!

Oppose film & save dharm!

Now you not oppose future may come more series like film!

Are you ready to boycott this ‘Ludo’ film?

Yes then retweet to support Thumbs up @Np_Hjs @vinayvinayaka85 @jrmpoojary”, wrote another Twitter user.

Another person tweeted, “Use of Abusive Language while showing a scene from Ramayan..! Rajkumar Rao who is playing Surkpnakha is seen abusing in scene..!

This is defaming of Holy Scripture Ramayan..!

@Av_ADH

#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu #Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu”

Take a look at some tweets below:

So far, Anurag Basu and any actor from the film have not reacted to this negative trend.

What do you have to say about this negative trend? Do you really think Ludo has hurt anyone’s sentiments? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

