SS Rajamouli’s RRR is special for several reasons. The first and foremost reason is, of course, the director. Also, its brilliant cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt along with the whopping budget is something to look out for. But that’s not it, as one big name has now got attached with the project and it is none other than Aamir Khan.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Mr. Perfectionist has joined the camp and his inclusion has just sparked excitement of all those are associated with the project. His role will play a big factor in increasing an appeal in Hindi belt of the country. But what exactly he’ll be doing in the film? Read below to know more.

Advertisement

As per Bollywood Hungama, Aamir will do a voice-over in RRR and will be introducing us to the era of the film. A source close to the projects says, “Aamir Khan has verbally agreed to give a voice-over all through the film to narrate the era and also introduce audiences to the world of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. His voice over will be used not just in the film, but also in the trailer, thereby giving it a pan-Indian reach as far as Hindi belt is concerned. With Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan, it has just become a AAA project with 3 Bollywood A-Lister alongside south giants.”

Through voice over Aamir Khan will be collaborating for the first time with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. It is also being said that, this collaboration will strengthen the bond between Aamir, Rajamouli and his father KV Vijayendra Prasad, who are discussing a film on Mahabharat. For those who are unaware, Mahabharat is a dream project of Aamir and he has been planning it to make it on a huge scale.

We wish, just after RRR, everything falls in place with and proclamation of Mahabharat comes out!

Meanwhile, as of now, Aamir Khan is busy with the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. It’s an official remake of cult-classic, Forrest Gump. It is being helmed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan.

Must Read: Whoa! Naagin 5 Actor Sharad Malhotra Helps His Wife Ripci Do The Dishes Every Night After Returning From Work

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube