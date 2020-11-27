Naagin 5 is enjoying unprecedented fame. And so is the case with its leading actors – Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. We recently treated fans with a fun dance video of the trio grooving to Hrithik Roshan’s Ek Pal Ka Jeena. But what we have today is something personal yet so sweet. Scroll below for all the details.

As most fans know, Sharad is married to ace designer Ripci Bhatia. The couple tied the knot last year on April 20. But if you’re wondering what their life has been ever since, the mystery has just been solved. Hint: it is everything sweet and nice.

Ripci Bhatia recently took to her Instagram and penned a lengthy note for husband Sharad Malhotra. She also shared a beautiful photograph of the couple decked up in a stylish avatar. Ripci detailed how the Naagin 5 actor comes home tired but helps her do the dishes and other works. The designer further detailed how they talk about their day and other details.

Sharad Malhotra’s wife began, “Each day I watch this man work tirelessly….Yet when he comes home….I open the door to a smiling face…And post our supper when am clearing the table…Each night he helps me with the plates…Together on our bean bag we talk about our entire day…Our dreams n visions…And then giggling away…I get so tired…every night he says…And before I can answer…like a baby in my arms he is snoring away…”

Ripci Bhatia continues, “My dear husband… Am so proud of you… For all the ltl and big things you do… But most of all am proud of you for the man you are… For the world you might be a hero… To me You are a superhero … Without a cape. With Love, Your forever snooze button.”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Sharad Malhotra was recently diagnosed with coronavirus. The actor was replaced for a brief period with Dheeraj Dhoopar while he recovered. Things are all well now, and that’s how we hope they continue to be.

