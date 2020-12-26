We have already seen Jackie Shroff playing the character of Salman Khan’s father in Bharat. The actor is all set to play another role in in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Reportedly, Jackie will be seen Salman’s senior officer and his character is said to be interesting and quirky.

The report further suggests that Salman Khan’s character will be seen taking orders from Jackie Shroff in the movie. Both already share a great bond and a sense of understanding which was already visible during the shoot of the film.

As per a report by Mid-Day, “Jackie plays a senior police officer. His character is interesting and quirky. While Jackie has played the role of a police officer in the past, this time around, he will approach the part in a light-hearted way. Salman will be seen taking instructions from Jackie in the film. The duo shares a close bond, and a sense of understanding was evident between them during the shoot.”

The report added, “This time, he had only four days of Radhe’s shoot left, and Salman was cautious when shooting resumed. He was concerned about Jackie and ensured that his portions were wrapped up at the earliest. Jackie’s scenes were shot in a confined space in a Karjat studio and at Mehboob Studios.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the much-awaited movies of Bollywood. The movie is helmed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Zarina Wahab in important roles. Not just that, singer Arjun Kanungo is also making his acting debut via this film.

