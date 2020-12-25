Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan On Coolie No 1 Releasing On OTT: “Obviously, There’s A Bit Of A Disappointment But…”

Sara Ali Khan is all set to treat fans with Coolie No 1. The film directed by David Dhawan stars Varun Dhawan as the leading hero. It released yesterday midnight on Amazon Prime Video and the response has been mixed. But are the leading stars happy with a digital release? Read on for details.

Advertisement

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Sara. The actress spoke in length about her and Varun Dhawan being compared with Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Amidst different subjects, her balanced take on Coolie No 1 going for a digital release has our hearts.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, Sara Ali Khan shared, “I became an actor for the theatre, and the theatres are my main audiences. So obviously, there is a bit of disappointment that you know, I won’t be able to check my box office numbers. And that I won’t be able to go and dance in the rows of the theatres for my film.”

Sara Ali Khan continued, “But I also think, as actors, entertainers and influencers, it is very important to understand the need of the hour. With the current pandemic that not just our country but the whole world is facing, it is socially responsible and necessary that we give you something fun and entertaining at home. Christmas is the festival of positivity and cheer.”

Asked if Coolie No 1 might take the theatrical route once the pandemic is over, Sara responded, “To be very honest, these are not my calls. This is totally the productions’ call to decide whether the film should release or not, where and how!”

Concluding her take on the matter, Sara Ali Khan said, “Entertainers ke kaayde se agar hum aap tak thodi entertainment pohcha sakte hai, agar thode hasa sakte hai – agar kuch palo ke liye tanaav se dur le jaa sakte hai, wohi toh humara kaam and humara maksat hai. Toh theatre ho ya na ho, aap puri family ek sath ek jut hoke humari film dekhiye, khush rahiye, wahi bas umeed hai ab.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more exclusive Bollywood details!

Must Read: Christmas 2020 Special: Aaradhya Bachchan To Taimur Ali Khan – 5 Expensive Gifts That These Starkid’s Enjoyed From Their ‘Santa’ Parents!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube