Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s most anticipated film, Coolie No 1 is finally here and netizens have mixed reactions to the same. It’s a remake of a classic 90s film that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead.

Fans had huge expectations from Varun and Sara and it seems like they’re not impressed with the way the film has progressed, we guess.

Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan released at midnight and has been trending ever since. Netizens have now been bashing director David Dhawan for spoiling the cult classic for them and have started a meme fest on Twitter.

From Hera Pheri to Lagaan, here are some of the best memes on Coolie No 1 that you need to check out right now:

One user on Twitter tweeted, “It’s better to watch @govindaahuja21 starter Coolie No.1 rather than watching and wasting time on @Varun_dvn starter Coolie No.1 & Please stop making remake! @PrimeVideo”.

Another user tweeted, “There was a competition between Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan that who will be a better over actor. #SaraAliKhan #VarunDhawan #CoolieNo1OnPrime #CoolieNo1”.

The songs of the film created quite a buzz with the same and fans had huge expectations from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Although, it’s a decent one-time watch, but netizens have been mercilessly making comparisons between Govinda and Varun.

Talking about validation in films, Sara Ali Khan spoke to us recently and said, “Of course, somewhere down the line, we do our jobs for validation. But the real fact is I love my job and I have a lot of fun doing it. I’m a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor and I don’t think one can copy her or do what she does. But one can be inspired by her and kind of perform, that’s what it is. Anything more than that is just people being nice.”

What are your thoughts on Coolie No 1? Have you started watching it yet?

