COVID-19 continues to haunt as a stronger version of the virus has been found in the UK. This is why the government of the UK has announced a tier lockdown, which is the strictest lockdown to prevent the spreading of the virus. Many countries have banned their flights from and to the UK. As a result, Bollywood celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Aftab Shivdasani are now stuck there.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra was shooting for Hollywood romantic drama ‘Text For You,’ with Sam Heughan in London since November 29. While the schedule of the Jim Strouse-directed project was to run well into January, it is now heard that the production team is making arrangements for a quick return to the US, in the wake of the travel restrictions that have been imposed.

As per a report by Mid-Day, “The producers have halted production at the moment. Their top priority is to ensure the safe return of the cast and crew. Special permissions are being sought to travel back to the US, but the procedure may take longer than usual with the lockdown rules becoming stricter than ever before. It is possible that Priyanka and the rest of the unit will have to stay put in the UK for a while.”

Speaking about Aftab Shivdasani, the actor who had come to see wife Nin and daughter Nevaeh in England, too, has been stuck.”We are in the process of finalising the dates for the project. It won’t roll before January though,” he says. Even as he rues that it will be a muted Christmas in the wake of recent developments, the actor believes it is better to be safe than sorry. “We weren’t going to public places anyway because our daughter is young. We didn’t want to take a risk.”

