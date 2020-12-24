The Bachchan family is grabbing all eyeballs these days. After Navya Naveli Nanda made her Instagram handle public, her account and the pictures in it have become the talk of the town. And today a post from Navya’s brother Agastya Nanda’s Instagram is making headlines. It is a picture of these two along with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren, daughter Shweta Bachchan’s kids Navya and Agastya, and Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya share a great bond with each other. The trio is pure sibling goals, and Navya-Agastya always looks after their little sister. On Wednesday, Navya shared a picture with her baby brother Agastya. She shared a picture on her social media and called her brother’ mini’. After Navya, Agastya, who has recently made his account public, also posted a photo with his beloved sisters.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram stories, Agastya Nanda shared a picture with his sisters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. The brother-sisters trio looks adorable as they cutely pose for the camera. Agastya is spotted seated in between, while Navya and Aaradhya sit beside him from both sides. The trio flashes million-dollar smiles for the camera, and they look best. The picture of Navya, Agastya and Aaradhya seems to be clicked in the Bachchan property. Sharing the photo, Agastya wrote, “Sisters,” and shared the photo. In the picture, Agastya is dressed in a white shirt, while Navya is wearing a black tee. Aaradhya looks dazzling in red. The sister love is quite evident from the photo as Navya and Aaradhya give their brother a warm embrace.

Meanwhile, after Navya Naveli Nanda made her Instagram account public, Agastya Nanda followed his big sister’s footsteps. We cannot wait to see the Bachchan family’s amazing pictures shared by these two on their Instagram handle.

Anyway, what do you have to say about the picture of the three siblings? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: When Sonam Kapoor Blasted A Journalist For Forcibly Creating A Feud With Deepika Padukone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube