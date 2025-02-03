Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fell in love while working on movies like Dhoom 2 and Guru, starting a whirlwind romance in 2006. The couple tied the knot in 2007 in a lavish ceremony. Even though their marriage is often shrouded with separation rumors today, there is no denying that they are still one of the most loved couples on the block. Did you know that once Abhishek spoke about who out of the two makes up after a fight?

Abhishek Bachchan had jokingly revealed that it is always the men who make up after a fight. The Dasvi actor said, “Me! Me. Women don’t make up! But we have a rule—we don’t sleep on a fight. And in defense of all men, I want to tell you, half the time the reason we give in and say sorry is because we’re just so sleepy and want to go to bed! Besides, women are the superior race, and they’re always right. The sooner men accept that, the better. It doesn’t matter what you say, even if you have concrete proof, in their world, it’s futile, it makes no sense.”

Apart from this, Abhishek Bachchan also recalled the time when a romantic date night went horribly wrong for him. The actor had planned a dreamy candlelight dinner by the beach for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Maldives but it did not turn out as they had expected. The Ludo actor said, “First of all, the wind keeps putting the candle out. Second, there’s sand in your food so it tastes like crap. I’m here to tell you guys, just don’t do it. I think the most romantic, coolest thing about my wife is that I can spend hours just shooting the breeze with her. We can talk all sorts of rubbish and have an in-depth conversation for hours. We’ve actually spent entire nights just talking. I think that’s the most romantic thing you can do for your wife, really—to just be there for her, make yourself available, share, and listen.”

The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011. The couple’s marriage lately has come under the radar with rumors of separation. However, their public appearances with each other have, time and again, led to these speculations dying out.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Sonali Bendre Once Revealed, Saroj Khan Was Ready To Kill Her: “Every Hour I Wasn’t Working…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News