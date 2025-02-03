Sanjay Dutt is one actor whose personal life has managed to grab several headlines continuously along with the professional forefront. His 2018 biopic, Sanju, which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, had also gave a closer glimpse into the controversies and relationships that surrounded his life. For the unversed, Sanjay was in a relationship with his Rocky co-star Tina Munim wherein the former couple had fallen in love while shooting for the film. In a throwback interview, the actor had spoken about her revealing clothes onscreen making him uncomfortable.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, in a throwback interview with a publication, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he had never interfered in Tina Munim’s career except when it came to her choice of clothes. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor said, “Frankly, I have never interfered in my girlfriend’s career, except in the matter of her clothes. I am very possessive about her. She is mine, and I don’t like her to expose herself on screen. That’s exactly where my interest in her career ends. If I am indifferent to her flops and hits, it doesn’t mean that I am selfish enough to be delighted when her career is not doing well, only because that would make her sit at home. If I wanted her to stop working, I could ask her to do so. I don’t want her to quit for another three years, for that’s when I intend to get married. I want her to enjoy life and do whatever she wants to do till then.”

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt also recalled getting upset when Tina Munim was linked to her male co-actors. The Agneepath actor said, “My girl has been linked with so many men that it is physically impossible for any woman to cope with so many of them in such a short time. I have not defended her blindly. Each time I’ve heard or read about her, I’ve gone insane with anger – but most of the time, she has managed to convince me that what I’ve heard is not true. I love her too much not to believe her. One has to trust somebody sometime, and I trust her. I always tell her, ‘Today, I am quietly taking everything I hear about you because I don’t want you to start screaming and getting suspicious the moment you listen to stories about me.’ I obviously expect her to be as understanding with me as I am with her today.”

Sanjay Dutt and Tina Munim reportedly separated in the late 1980s. Dutt married Richa Sharma and Rhea Pillai after that but both of his marriages did not last. He is now happily married to Maanyata Dutt with whom he has two children. Tina Munim married businessman Anil Ambani with whom she has two children.

