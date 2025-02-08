Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan are two of the biggest stalwarts of Indian cinema. They shared an iconic professional rivalry and camaraderie on-screen during the golden era of Bollywood. Their teamwork in movies like Anand and Namak Haraam remain etched in the memories of cinema lovers. Decades later, the two are still remembered as the greatest actors to be featured in Hollywood.

As the years went by, their children carried the legacy forward, Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek Bachchan carved their own niche in the industry and beyond. Now, the torch is being passed down another generation, as Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter, Naomika Saran, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, are all set to make their mark together in an upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy.

Naomika Saran and Agastya Nanda to star in a Maddock rom-com

Naomika Saran, the granddaughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, is set to step into the spotlight, making her much-anticipated Bollywood debut opposite Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. The film, backed by Maddock Films, is expected to be a youthful, heartwarming rom-com, catering to the evolving tastes of audiences, as per Hindustan Times. The news comes right around when Aamir Khan’s son and Sridevi’s daughter also made their big screen debuts with a rom-com Loveyapa.

Jagdeep Sidhu, a renowned Punjabi filmmaker, will direct the Nanda-Saran movie. He is known for his critically acclaimed films, such as Qismat, Shadaa, and Jatt & Juliet 3. Sidhu has also contributed to Bollywood as a dialogue writer for Saand Ki Aankh and Srikanth.

Naomika Saran, who bears a striking resemblance to her grandmother Dimple Kapadia, has often been in the limelight due to her lineage. Born to actress Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran, she now follows in the footsteps of her legendary grandfather, Rajesh Khanna, whose superstardom remains unparalleled. On the other hand, Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, has already begun his journey in Bollywood with The Archies.

