Poison 2: Rahul Dev On Working With Aftab Shivdasani For The 4th Time, Says,"He Is More Like Family"

Actors Rahul Dev and Aftab Shivdasani have been friends for many years and share an amazing equation. In fact, Rahul considers Aftab as family. Read on to know what more he had to say about their relationship below.

Rahul will soon be seen sharing screen space with Aftab in the upcoming crime thriller web series Poison 2. This is their fourth collaboration together.

Talking about the equation he shared with Aftab Shivdasani, Rahul Dev said, “Aftab and I have never shared an equation of being actor colleagues. He is more like family so working with him has always been wonderful.”

Elaboration of their relationship, Rahul Dev continued, “We have worked in three film projects prior to this including his home production ‘Jaane Hoga Kya’, the other two being ‘Footpath’ and ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’. Professionally this is the fourth venture with him.”

Rahul tags Aftab as someone special. He said, “I was personally very happy at his biggest blessing yet. The coming of a baby daughter ‘Nevaeh’, in Nin and his life during the completion of this series. I really look forward to his digital debut. He shares a close bond with my son and is someone who’s cherished.”

Aftab Shivdasani recently opened up about shooting Poison 2. He said, “The shoot had been pretty much on course and we had shot quite a bit of the show but then there was an unexpected halt due to the pandemic for about three months.” He continued, “The production house ensured that all the rules and regulations were followed so that nobody was at risk. We all had to get ourselves tested, the crew was minimised, everyone was in masks and there were sanitisers everywhere.”

He even added that “Some portions in the script had to be tweaked in order to meet current social distancing norms, which is important for the safety of the actors as well as technicians. Overall it was a very interesting experience.”

