Sammaera Jaiswal To Feature In Mahesh Manjrekar’s Next With Abhay Deol & Mahie Gill

Sammaera Jaiswal has been a part of several interesting projects so far. Three years ago, she had starred in a short film titled ‘Toffee’ by Tahira Kashyap. It was produced by Ayushmann Khurrana and was screened at the MAMI Film festival, besides being nominated at the Taiwan International Children’s Film Festival for Best Dramatic Short Film.

Speaking about the same, the talented actress said, “Toffee has been such a special project and is very close to my heart. Working with Tahira ma’am has been phenomenal; I have done each and every scene with Tahira ma’am a couple of times before, giving it a final shot. I went into the shoe of a very special character.”

Reportedly, Sammaera’s character Tanya was inspired by director Tahira Kashyap herself. “The story is based on child marriage. A friend who had such big dreams had to marry. This left Tanya speechless and shocked! I can’t believe time flew so fast and now it has been 3 years since the movie came out. Truly epic! It will always stay in my heart,” added the actress.

Next, Sammaera Jaiswal is all set to star in a web series by Mahesh Manjrekar. The Hostar series’ name is yet to be revealed by the director. In the show, actors Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill play her parents. The story of the web series is set in 1962, during the Indo-China war. About the same, Jaiswal shared, “Well, it has been a very magical experience working with Mahesh Manjrekar, Abhay Deol sir and Mahie Gill ma’am. I got to learn a lot and polish myself.”

She further added that working with Mahesh Manjrekar has been an epic experience for her. “I have learnt multiple things from him, and also the way he wants things to be during the shoot. Abhay Deol sir is again a very great person to work with. We have had a lot of fun moments during the shoot. Mahie Gill ma’am always guided me before the shots and that really helped me a lot,” shared Sammaera Jaiswal.

The actress went on to reminisce about her final day on the shoot. “When it was the last day, I felt really sad because I had a very strong bond with the cast and crew and also my director. It was an honour to work with them,” said Sammaera.

