Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar Joins Akshay Kumar For The Shooting Of The Upcoming Period Film

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her big Bollywood debut soon with Prithviraj. The former beauty queen has now joined actor Akshay Kumar for the shoot of their upcoming film history drama.

Advertisement

Manushi will essay the role of Princess Sanyogita in the film that stars Akshay as the titular character, King Prithviraj Chauhan. Sanyogita was the love of the king’s life and his wife.

Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar was repeatedly spotted in YRF in the run-up to the Prithviraj shoot date as she was doing script readings with her director, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. His claim to fame was the biggest television epic Chanakya – a series based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India.

Manushi Chhillar wanted to know the scenes of Prithviraj like the back of her hand before the shoot began. She put in hours every day to rehearse for the same. She now heads into an intense shooting schedule of the film.

Manushi posted a picture on Instagram from her make-up room. She is seen taking a mirror selfie.

Talking about her Bollywood debut in Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar has previously said, “It is a huge honour for me and I’m giving my everything and working really hard to try and get a lot of love and appreciation from audiences when my film releases. Sanyogita is a dream role for me and I’m doing my best to do justice to the responsibility that has been entrusted on me.”

Akshay Kumar started shooting for the film on October 12.

Talking about resuming the shoot of Prithviraj, director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi said, “Yes, we have resumed Prithviraj shoot at YRF studios and the entire team is excited to have a great shooting schedule.” He added, “Sonu Sood has also started shooting from the 10th. The team has worked non-stop to ensure that everything was in place for this complex shooting schedule to restart.”

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Asks If Bollywood Can Be Sued For Destroying Indian Culture? Nikhil Dwivedi Reminds Him Of ‘Hate Story’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube