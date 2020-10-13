Actress Bhumi Pednekar has completed her dubbing for her upcoming film, Durgavati. On Monday, Bhumi shared a picture of the dubbing session on Instagram.

“Dub Completed My life is now more like Rasode Main Kaun Tha? Actually Darwaze ke peeche kaun tha ? Bye Durgavati, see you the other side #Durgavati #11ThDec,” Bhumi Pednekar captioned the picture, where she flashes a smile and poses in a studio.

Directed by Ashok, the film is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu horror thriller, “Bhaagamathie“. Superstar Akshay Kumar is presenting the project, scheduled to launch on Amazon Prime Video.

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the spooky poster of the film, where we see Bhumi Pednekar sitting outside what looks like an ancient temple. Another has her in an Indian attire sitting on a throne.

Durgavati has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

