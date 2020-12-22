The official trailer of Netflix’s The White Tiger, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, is here. The teaser trailer of the Ramin Bahrani directorial released close to a month ago and now we get a gist of the film’s plot in the 2minutes 31 seconds trailer. And the audience is loving it.

Advertisement

Priyanka’s father-in-law, Papa Jonas aka Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, took to the comments section of Priyanka Insta post sharing his verdict on the trailer. Want to know what it is? Well, scroll down and read it!

Talking about the trailer of The White Tiger, it gives us a glimpse at the class discrimination prevalent in society and how people exploit it. The two and a half minute video show Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) working for the wealthy Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra). While Pinky tries to be friendly to the help, Ashok is indifferent, and his father (Mahesh Manjrekar) is rude, constantly reminding Balram of his place in society.

Advertisement

All of Balram’s innocence goes out of the window when the family makes him take the fall for an accident caused by the couple (Pinky and Ashok). The trailer (and the film) tells his revenge story and is full of dark and gruesome scenes. It will keep you wanting for more.

Talking about the love the trailer of The White Tiger is receiving, Priyanka Chopra’s father-in-law commented, “So excited to see this movie. Proud of my daughter-in-law.” Even hubby Nick Jonas was in love with the trailer and was sure to like her post.

Besides them, Priyanka Chopra friends, fans and colleagues too shared their views on the trailer of The White Tiger. Her ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ co-star Adam Devine commented, “Whoa. This looks great Pri!” Rebel Wilson also replied to her post with, “This looks awesome!!”

The film starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead is The Ramin Bahrani directorial. It will premiere on the OTT platform on January 22, 2021.

What are your thoughts on the trailer of Netflix’s The White Tiger? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Koimoi Recommends Killa: Throwback To When Avinash Arun Captured & Directed The Melancholy Of Displacement

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube