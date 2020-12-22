Days before Amazon Prime Video’s Coolie No. 1 launch, Karishma Kapoor who played Sara Ali Khan‘s role in the original movie, shakes a leg on the popular track- ‘Mirchi Lagi Toh’. The track’s re-worked version was released not more than a couple of days back and already has people grooving to it.

Karishma Kapoor can be seen enjoying herself as she dances to the music of the film. Varun Dhawan and Sara’s partnership has already set the mood. The sizzling chemistry they share has just been rising since the release of the first song. To watch the video click on the link.

After the mass success of Judwaa 2, seeing a remake of another of David’s own film was not in doubt and the makers have brought another success. Just like the former, Coolie No. 1 starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan promises to be a mass entertainer too. If glimpses are anything to go by, then the movie is set to leave people in splits.

This is the first time that Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will share the screen together in Coolie No. 1. With songs like ‘Teri Bhabhi’, ‘Husn hai Suhaana’, ‘Mummy Kasam’ and ‘Mirchi lagi toh’, the movie has already garnered a lot of positive response.

David Dhawan’s 45th film releases on 25th December on Amazon Prime Video exclusively. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery and Rajpal Yadav is supporting roles. The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani & Deepshikha Deshmukh.

