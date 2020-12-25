Celebrities are known for living a luxurious lifestyle and so does their kids. Be it young Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, AbRam Khan and other star kids have seen extravagant wealth at a very young age. Our favourite Bollywood stars live a grandeur lifestyle which many of us can only dream of.

Everything these Bollywood celebrities do shouts grandiosity. When everything is just amplitude in their life, how can an act of gift be any different? Celebrities often shower their kids with expensive gifts which we can only dream of getting as gifts.

Many celebrity children have received outrageously expensive gifts from their famous parents and friends. So here’s the round-up of the outrageously extravagant gifts celebrity kids have received.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan is one lucky celebrity kid. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan gifted a BMW Mini Cooper S worth ₹33 lakh approx as a gift to Aaradhya when she turned one. And on their fourth birthday, she received a birthday present as an Audi 8 which is worth Rs 1.56 crore approximately.

Taimur Ali Khan

Back in 2017, Saif Ali Khan got a red Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, which is worth Rs. 1.30 crores approximately, as a gift to his son Taimur Ali Khan. Interestingly, Taimur received the gift on Children’s day. He also received a gift as a forest stretch spread over 1000 sq. ft from mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nutritionist Rujuta.

AbRam Khan

When it is about extravagant gifts how can the King of Bollywood stay behind? Gauri khan and Shahrukh khan gifted their son Abram Khan a tree House, which was designed by national award-winning art director Sabu Cyril.

Yash and Roohi Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar gifted his twins a nursery which was designed by celebrity designer Gauri Khan.

Adira Chopra

A report published by Times Of India claimed that Adira Chopra received a bungalow as a gift from her parents Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji. As a matter of fact, she received not just one but two bungalows from her parents.

