Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s Jodi has given us some all-time favourite family-type films which we still cherish. Although fans enjoy all Bhaijaan films, there is a special place for Salman and Sooraj collaboration, and we have some good news for all of you.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has once again found his ‘Prem’ in Salman Khan. If the latest reports have anything to go by, then the filmmaker is teaming up with Salman Khan for his next which is currently in the writing stage. Continue reading further to know all the details.

Mid-Day reported that Salman Khan himself pushed Sooraj Barjatya to go on with the story and make a film. In fact, he, too, went on to co-write the film during the lockdown time. The delicate love story is something that Barjatya has wanted to write for a long time, but then he got busy with his son’s debut film.

His own marriage reportedly inspires the story. The daily quoted a source close to Sooraj Barjatya as saying, “The film traces a couple, in a joint family, from their early days of marriage to the autumn of their lives. Sooraj has been working on the concept for almost five years.” The film is expected to roll in the year 2022 once Barjatya finished his son’s debut movie and Salman Khan completes his Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Antim.

This would be the fifth film of Salman and Sooraj. The two have earlier teamed up for a few of the most successful Hindi films ever. The actor’s big break – Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), was directed by Barjatya after which the two got together for Hum Aapke Hain Koun! (1994), followed by Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). Gear up for another Salman-Sooraj entertainer then!

Recently, Salman Khan shared a beautiful video to wish his fans the best on Christmas. The actor posted a small video to spread the message of communal harmony on the day of Christmas. The video showed four people from different religions jamming together to ‘Jingle Bells’ by playing various instruments. In the caption of his post, Salman talked about the intention behind curating the video. He simply wrote, “Merry Christmas Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai… wishing all a merry xmas”

