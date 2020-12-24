The year 2020 has been bad for Bollywood. While most of the year for celebs went away while staying quarantine, even in the past few months hardly anyone has got time to spend with their friends in the industry. While we saw so many Bollywood parties and events in 2019, the year 2020 remained dry. All-Stars Football Club matches were supposed to be a relief but even this event stands cancelled now.

As per the latest update, the matches were supposed to happen in Dubai, Bangalore, Saudi Arabia and Qatar next month but they are not happening now due to pandemic. Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan among others are a part of the club which aims to collect money for charity.

A source has been quoted as saying by ETimes, “We were earnestly looking forward to Ranbir, Arjun and many others entertaining us in January. But now, God knows when it will happen. Film producer Bunty Walia (head honcho of GS Sports who helms the competition) had gone all out to make the stage ready but now, it seems it will be at least February or maybe even beyond that we shall witness football matches played by Bollywood celebs.”

“First, the practice matches were going to start. Woh bhi nahin hua. But in a way, that’s good. If the actors had practised and then asked to cool their heels, it would have been a sheer waste of time and energy.” the source adds.

Isn’t that heartbreaking? While all of us thought that the pandemic will go away before 2021 that doesn’t seem like happening.

The source also adds that one of the reasons behind the matches being cancelled could be the film schedules moving at slow pace amid pandemic. “Recently, many film shoots which have started are not going exactly as per plan; they are moving at a pace slower than desired. Now, with most actors having resumed shooting, putting the dynamics of the football matches in place also was not proving to be an easy task. On the other hand, however, some actors had kept dates of January aside for these matches. All this has led to a topsy-turvy situation but then in COVID-19 phase, every day has been a new day and you ought to take it as it comes.”

We hope the situation gets back to normal soon as the world has a lot to deal with right now. Isn’t it?

