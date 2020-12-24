Arjun Rampal has been making headlines for the past some time after Narcotics Control Bureau raided his Mumbai residence last month. He has been summoned twice by the drug probing agency for investigation after banned tablets were found at his house during the raid.

The 48-year-old actor even submitted prescription of those questionable tablets. Reportedly, he told the agency that one of the tablets is for his dog while the other used as an SOS for anxiety by his sister, as prescribed by a Delhi-based psychiatrist. However, despite this explanation, the agency has not provided a clean chit.

Now if the latest report from ABP Live is to be believed, Arjun Rampal in his statement has said that the reason for which he was summoned is baseless. NCB began investigating the actor after the arrest of Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades.

Upon investigating Agisilaos Demetriades, NCB found some of his alleged drug chats on WhatsApp with a person named Arjun and based on this clue, the agency conducted a raid at the actor’s Bandra residence. However now after the actor’s statement, NCB could not find anything suspicious there as they suspected after reading the chats between Agisialos and someone named Arjun.

The NCB has been probing the supposed consumption of drugs in Bollywood, following Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Several other celebrities also came to spotlight during the alleged crackdown in the film industry. Previously, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested in connection with the drug case. However, the two are out on bail.

Similarly, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and others were also summoned by the drug probing agency in connection with alleged drug consumption.

What do you think about Arjun Rampal’s explanation to NCB? Let us know in the comments.

